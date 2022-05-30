Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 38.7% from the April 30th total of 41,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of JFR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.76. 13,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,470. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 9.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 379,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

