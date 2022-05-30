Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

JRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 7,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,010,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $1,321,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

