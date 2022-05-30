Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Short Interest Down 39.4% in May

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 97,500 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the April 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
JRS traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. 7,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,425. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average is $11.51. Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $9.45 and a one year high of $12.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.
Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.
