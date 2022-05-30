NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.36

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$13.36 and last traded at C$13.23, with a volume of 101138 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.99.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.64.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.20.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

