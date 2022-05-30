NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,570 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in NVR were worth $68,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NVR by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NVR by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,441,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NVR by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,673,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in NVR by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in NVR by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5,167.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4,825.00 to $5,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,300.00 to $4,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,700.00 to $5,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,134.25.

Shares of NYSE:NVR traded up $117.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $4,467.76. 236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,255. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,416.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,004.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,998.00 and a 1-year high of $5,982.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.97.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $116.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $100.47 by $16.09. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 47.99% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $63.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 539.63 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

