Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Nyxoah SA is a medical technology company. It focused on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea. Nyxoah SA is based in Belgium. “
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nyxoah from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Nyxoah in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nyxoah presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.50.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,118,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,646,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nyxoah in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.76% of the company’s stock.
About Nyxoah (Get Rating)
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. It offers Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium.
