One Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 32,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,341,000 after acquiring an additional 536,621 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WY. StockNews.com downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of WY opened at $40.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.65 and a one year high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

