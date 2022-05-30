One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in PulteGroup by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,774 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in PulteGroup by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 73,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of PulteGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

NYSE PHM opened at $45.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.61 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.61.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup Profile (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.