One Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter worth about $209,000. 57.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $73.98 on Monday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.52.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 67.34%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

