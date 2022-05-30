One Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,565,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,274,000 after acquiring an additional 524,897 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 938.0% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JCI opened at $54.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $49.42 and a twelve month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

JCI has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.53.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

