One Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $220.23 on Monday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.27 and a 1-year high of $245.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.05.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.08. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.33.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,436,052.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $525,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,196,993.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

