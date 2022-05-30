One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pinterest by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PINS. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

NYSE PINS opened at $20.45 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $81.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.84.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $574.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 59,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $1,217,389.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total transaction of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock valued at $8,200,218. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

