One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at $162,042,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Target by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Target by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $764,931,000 after purchasing an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Target by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 626,952 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $143,427,000 after purchasing an additional 290,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Target from $274.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

NYSE:TGT opened at $167.14 on Monday. Target Co. has a one year low of $145.51 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

