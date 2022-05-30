One Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

One Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,848 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after acquiring an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after acquiring an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,691,744 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $171,880,000 after acquiring an additional 335,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $83.99 on Monday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

