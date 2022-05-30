Oppenheimer Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.18.

Get Semtech alerts:

Shares of SMTC opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 1,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Semtech by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.