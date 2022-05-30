Oppenheimer Lowers Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target to $85.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.18.
Shares of SMTC opened at $64.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $72.92. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $56.00 and a fifty-two week high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02.
In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $560,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 1,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 60,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 56,881 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Semtech by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,810,000 after buying an additional 40,557 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
