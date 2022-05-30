OptionRoom Market Cap Tops $308,373.21 (ROOM)

OptionRoom (ROOM) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $308,373.21 and $91,292.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OptionRoom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0247 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OptionRoom has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OptionRoom alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

OptionRoom Coin Profile

OptionRoom’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,493,373 coins. OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OptionRoom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OptionRoom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OptionRoom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.