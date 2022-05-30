Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $11.65 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.75 billion and the lowest is $11.32 billion. Oracle reported sales of $11.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $41.92 billion to $42.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $44.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.10 billion to $45.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price objective on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.70.

In other news, Director Renee Jo James sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $504,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,031.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Oracle by 564.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 26,472.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381,465 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,503 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oracle by 93.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,068,310 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 44.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,713 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.78. 318,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,709. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.35. The company has a market cap of $194.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

