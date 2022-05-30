Orbitcoin (ORB) One Day Volume Tops $14.00

Orbitcoin (ORB) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. During the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular exchanges. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $238,209.46 and $14.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30,641.02 or 0.99839003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00199499 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00086946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00118052 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00198767 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003633 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033381 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

