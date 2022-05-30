O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $71,250,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 236,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,361,000 after purchasing an additional 106,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $718.25.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves purchased 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $8.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $647.34. 17,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,174. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $666.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $666.60.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.06 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

