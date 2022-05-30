Origin Sport Hits Market Capitalization of $1.33 Million (ORS)

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $58,623.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Origin Sport coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00047897 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000564 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Origin Sport Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origin Sport using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

