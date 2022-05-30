Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:OTTW)

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTTW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of OTTW opened at $14.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. Ottawa Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.54.
Ottawa Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
