Oxygen Price Hits $0.0892 on Exchanges (OXY)

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. Oxygen has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $592,000.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for $0.0892 or 0.00000292 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004399 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Oxygen Profile

Oxygen is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 9,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 35,846,392 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Oxygen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

