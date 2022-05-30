Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 995,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277,897 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $46,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $50.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.97.

