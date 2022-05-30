Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Bought by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,256 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of Pacira BioSciences worth $25,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after purchasing an additional 446,081 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after acquiring an additional 297,382 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,714,000 after acquiring an additional 267,433 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $10,106,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 644,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,759,000 after acquiring an additional 157,487 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares in the company, valued at $291,387.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,557 shares of company stock valued at $4,955,474 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCRX traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.44. 5,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,901. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.19. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.19). Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Saturday, February 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacira BioSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.63.

About Pacira BioSciences (Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.