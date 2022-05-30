Pallapay Market Cap Reaches $9.98 Million (PALLA)

Pallapay (PALLA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 30th. In the last week, Pallapay has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pallapay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges. Pallapay has a market cap of $9.98 million and approximately $290,130.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pallapay Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 743,546,427 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Pallapay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

