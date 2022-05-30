Pangolin (PNG) Price Hits $0.0614 on Major Exchanges

Pangolin (PNG) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Pangolin has a total market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $912,234.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pangolin has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0614 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.76 or 0.01958006 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.91 or 0.00449540 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00033654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00008344 BTC.

About Pangolin

Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,430,874 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

