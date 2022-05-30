PANTHEON X Price Tops $0.0008 (XPN)

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. PANTHEON X has a market cap of $550,828.31 and approximately $2,319.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PANTHEON X has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar. One PANTHEON X coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

  • BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,619.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002112 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
  • yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001582 BTC.

PANTHEON X Profile

XPN is a coin. Its launch date was March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

