Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,418 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 3.66% of Papa John’s International worth $177,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resonate Capital LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,950,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,788,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 21,497 shares during the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Papa John’s International from $155.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.20.

NASDAQ PZZA opened at $88.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.18. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.46 and a twelve month high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

