Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) 24-Hour Volume Hits $19.31 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $23.83 million and approximately $19.31 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.66 or 0.00024959 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 173% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,830.58 or 0.64625948 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.09 or 0.00472840 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00033364 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008495 BTC.

About Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.