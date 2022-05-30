PegNet Trading Up 495.1% This Week (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One PegNet coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PegNet has traded 495.1% higher against the dollar. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $499,555.29 and $25.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.73 or 0.04200385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $142.79 or 0.00464326 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00033641 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008467 BTC.

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

