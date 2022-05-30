Pendle Hits Market Capitalization of $7.65 Million (PENDLE)

Pendle (PENDLE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 30th. Over the last week, Pendle has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0483 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $906,110.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.64 or 0.01924781 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.93 or 0.00430916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00033352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 566% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,173,093 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

