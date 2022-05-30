Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Receives $264.43 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $264.43.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Penumbra alerts:

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.32, for a total value of $337,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,028 shares of company stock worth $682,033 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after buying an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Penumbra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Penumbra by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Penumbra by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $7.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Penumbra has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $293.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -878.65 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.