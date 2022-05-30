Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEYUF shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. CIBC raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

PEYUF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. The stock had a trading volume of 23,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,098. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 52 week low of $4.53 and a 52 week high of $12.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0387 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (Get Rating)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

