PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by Vivaldi Capital Management LP

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,723 shares during the quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of ISD stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,265. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.84. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.