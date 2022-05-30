Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Up 19.1%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY – Get Rating) shares rose 19.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.66 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 8,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $261.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 3.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.35.

Get Pgs Asa alerts:

About Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA provides seismic images and 3D data describing and data processing services. The firm operates through the following segments: Marine Contract, MultiClient and External Imaging. The Marine Contact segment includes management of projects and customer relationships pertaining to seismic data acquires under excusive contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.