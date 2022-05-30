Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after purchasing an additional 120,060 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 395.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.97. 301,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,442. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

