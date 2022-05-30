Phore (PHR) Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

Phore (PHR) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, Phore has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. Phore has a market cap of $288,122.20 and $1.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Phore alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Phore Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,998,586 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.