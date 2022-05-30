PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.66.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
