PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Short Interest Up 54.8% in May

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,000 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the April 30th total of 377,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,924. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $21.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.87%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 142.9% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

