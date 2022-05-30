Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) to Issue Dividend of $0.39

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, May 27th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3886 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of PNGAY opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $112.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.51. Ping An Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $22.15.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $47.44 billion during the quarter. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 9.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ping An Insurance will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

About Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (Get Rating)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

