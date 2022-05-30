Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) PT Lowered to $2.00

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group to $2.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on PSTV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Plus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $111,000. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 97.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 127,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.