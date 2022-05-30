Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,215,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,353,000. Micron Technology comprises 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of Micron Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 237.3% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $73.32. The company had a trading volume of 783,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,836,326. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

