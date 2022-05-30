Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $65.36 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,399,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,192,736 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.03% of Insmed worth $65,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,987,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,898 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,520,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,908,000 after purchasing an additional 135,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,819,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,790,000 after purchasing an additional 603,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,057,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,059,000 after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 92.0% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,798,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,523,000 after purchasing an additional 861,771 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky bought 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,253. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.19.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

