Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $86.37 Million Stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $86,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 7.0% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lumentum by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.99. 20,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,445. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.32 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.36.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $395.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $292,937.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lumentum from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.87.

Lumentum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.