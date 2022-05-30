Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $98.11 Million Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 634,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $98,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 81.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SGEN traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 33,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,541. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $192.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.67. The company has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total value of $1,486,360.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at $8,079,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $11,149,639. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SGEN. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

