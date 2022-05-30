Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 548,671 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) by 444.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 672,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 548,671 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $69,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 54,065 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 250,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after buying an additional 99,944 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,577 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Autoliv from $121.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.41.

In other news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $79,902.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALV stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.12. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $110.59.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($1.00). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Autoliv’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autoliv, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is presently 62.14%.

About Autoliv (Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.