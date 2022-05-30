Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,823,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,161,000. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.07% of Coca-Cola as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,263,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,557,000 after buying an additional 951,106 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $393,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 46.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 35,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,136 shares of company stock worth $38,493,409 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $64.68. 759,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,285,955. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.29.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

