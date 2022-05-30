Point72 Europe London LLP Buys 5,400 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group makes up approximately 4.0% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.87. The stock had a trading volume of 296,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,772. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.76 and a one year high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

