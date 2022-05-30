Point72 Europe London LLP Sells 205,300 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205,300 shares during the period. KeyCorp accounts for 1.8% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,992,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,188,000 after purchasing an additional 662,049 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in KeyCorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,187,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,892 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,293,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,603,000 after purchasing an additional 304,266 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in KeyCorp by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,146,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,627,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,545,000 after purchasing an additional 295,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.82. The company had a trading volume of 421,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,768,368. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

In related news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $122,575.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.