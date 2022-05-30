Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Acquires New Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,512,000. Ambarella accounts for approximately 0.3% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.11% of Ambarella at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $55,713,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ambarella by 61.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,497,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Ambarella by 11.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,514,000 after buying an additional 122,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ambarella by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,284,000 after buying an additional 104,926 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock worth $16,280,767. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com lowered Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ambarella from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.60.

Shares of AMBA traded up $7.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.10. 53,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,258. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $90.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

