Polkadot Market Cap Hits $10.26 Billion (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for about $10.39 or 0.00032919 BTC on exchanges. Polkadot has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion and $753.96 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.47 or 0.00841435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00420445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008252 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,944.43 or 0.06163087 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Polkadot is polkadot.network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.