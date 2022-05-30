PotCoin Market Cap Hits $839,530.67 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $839,530.67 and $13.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,774.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,903.07 or 0.06184012 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000277 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016850 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.16 or 0.00214984 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.81 or 0.00613550 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.97 or 0.00627063 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00078491 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004520 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,597,453 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

